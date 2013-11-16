BERLIN Nov 16 Germany and Real Madrid midfielder Sami Khedira's World Cup hopes hang in the balance after he was ruled out for around six months with a torn cruciate ligament suffered in Friday's 1-1 draw against Italy, team doctors said on Saturday.

Khedira, who tore another ligament in his right knee during the incident, will undergo surgery with the midfielder's World Cup participation now in the balance.

"He will need to be operated on but we are hopeful he could be fit in time for the World Cup," team doctor Hans-Wilhelm Mueller-Wohlfahrt said.

Germany take on England at Wembley in another friendly international on Tuesday.

"This is a bitter setback for Sami. But he always thinks positively and that is why I am optimistic he will be ready and fit when the World Cup starts," coach Joachim Loew said. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John O'Brien)