PHNOM PENH Nov 18 Hannover midfielder Hiroshi Kiyotake is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after fracturing his foot while training with Japan.

The 26-year-old missed the Samurai Blue's 2-0 World Cup qualifying win in Cambodia on Tuesday after fracturing the fifth metatarsal in his right foot during training, the Japan Football Association said.

Kiyotake missed three months of action after breaking a different metatarsal in June. The attacking midfielder will undergo treatment in Japan, Kyodo News said (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)