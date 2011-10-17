BERLIN Oct 17 Lazio striker Miroslav Klose, who
scored a last-gasp winner in the Rome derby on Sunday, wants to
stay with the club until 2014 before calling it quits after the
World Cup in Brazil.
The 33-year-old forward joined Lazio on a two-year deal in
the close season from Bayern Munich after scoring only one
league goal last season.
However, Klose has rediscovered his scoring touch in Italy,
grabbing four goals in six Serie A games so far including
Sunday's late winner against AS Roma.
"If all goes well I will play at Lazio until 2014, then the
World Cup and then that's it," he told sports magazine kicker on
Monday.
Klose is joint second on the all-time World Cup scoring list
with 14 goals alongside fellow German Gerd Mueller. They are one
behind Brazil's Ronaldo.
Klose is also keen to replace Mueller as Germany's record
scorer.
"Whoever knows my ambition knows that this is a huge
challenge for me," the Polish-born striker said.
Klose needs six more goals to catch Mueller on 68 but he has
recently lost his starting spot to in-form rival Mario Gomez.
Three-times European champions Germany qualified top of
their Euro 2012 group for next year's tournament in Poland and
Ukraine with 10 wins in 10 games.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Peter Rutherford)