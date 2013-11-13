BERLIN Nov 13 Forward Miroslav Klose has been ruled out of Germany's upcoming friendlies against Italy and England while defender Per Mertesacker will also miss the game in Milan on Friday but will be fit for their trip to London next week.

Klose, who returned to action in October after a month-long injury break, picked up a shoulder injury in Lazio's 1-1 draw against Parma in Italy's Serie A on Sunday.

"The current situation is Miro Klose will not be able to play in the two games," Germany coach Joachim Loew told reporters. "He injured his injury and will be out for two or three weeks."

"Per Mertesacker will remain in London and will join us when we are there for the (November 19) game."

Mesut Ozil, who also suffered from a flu virus, was ruled fit for both games, Loew said.

Germany, who have qualified for next year's World Cup in Brazil, will play Italy in Milan on Friday before taking on England in London four days later. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)