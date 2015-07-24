BERLIN, July 24 Former Germany striker Kevin Kuranyi returned to the Bundesliga after a five year absence by signing a one-year contract with Hoffenheim, the club said on Friday.

The 33-year-old Kuranyi, who has been at Dynamo Moscow since 2010, played for VfB Stuttgart and Schalke 04 before moving to Russia.

"After five years in Russia I am highly motivated to prove myself once more in the Bundesliga," he said in a club statement.

Kuranyi won 52 caps but has not played for Germany since he was dropped from the squad for a World Cup qualifier against Russia in 2008 and stormed out of the stadium at halftime. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)