BERLIN, July 18 Germany captain Philipp Lahm has decided to quit international soccer just days after leading his side to World Cup victory in Brazil, Bild newspaper reported on Friday.

Citing unnamed sources close to the Germany squad, the top-selling daily said 30-year-old Lahm would continue playing for Bayern Munich, where he renewed his contract until 2018 shortly before the World Cup.

Bild did not give any specific reason for the decision, which could not be immediately confirmed with the team. (Reporting by Stephen Brown; Editing by John O'Brien)