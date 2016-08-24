Aug 24 Bayer Leverkusen have completed the signing of defender Aleksandar Dragovic from Ukrainian club Dynamo Kyiv on a five-year contract, both clubs announced on Tuesday.

Austrian Dragovic was also heavily linked with a potential move to English champions Leicester City by the British media.

"Kyiv was the right and important club for me but now I'm attracted to the Bundesliga as one of the best leagues in the world," Dragovic told the German club's website (www.bayer04.de).

The 25-year-old centre back was a two-time winner of the Ukrainian Premier League and the Ukrainian Cup since his arrival at Kyiv in 2013.

He also represented Austria in the 2016 European Championship, and was sent off during their opening group game loss against Hungary and missed a penalty in the 2-1 defeat to Iceland.

Leverkusen also announced that striker Javier Hernandez and skipper Lars Bender are likely to be sidelined for at least two weeks due to injuries.

"Chicharito broke his right hand falling down the stairs in his flat last night (Monday)," the club said. The Mexican underwent a successful operation performed by professor Bertil Bouillon.

Bender suffered an ankle injury playing for Germany in the Olympic final against Brazil.

Leverkusen begin their Bundesliga campaign with an away trip to Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday. (Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)