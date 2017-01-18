Soccer-Serbia lose CAS appeal over Kosovo admission to UEFA
Jan 24 Serbia have lost their appeal against UEFA's decision to admit Kosovo to its ranks, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Tuesday.
Jan 18 Australia international Robbie Kruse has left Bayer Leverkusen in Germany to join Chinese club Liaoning FC, his agent said on Wednesday.
Kruse, who has won 48 caps for the Socceroos, joined Leverkusen from Fortuna Duesseldorf in 2013, but failed to secure regular game time and has made no appearances in the Bundesliga this season.
He will be joined at Liaoning by international team mate James Holland. Media reports estimated the transfer fee to be 500,000 euros ($534,000).
"Glad to announce that James Holland & Robbie Kruse have signed with Liaoning FC in China," agent Ante Alilovic said on Twitter.
Kruse's transfer has yet to be officially announced by Leverkusen. ($1 = 0.9355 euros) (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)
Jan 24 Eugenio Corini, Palermo's third coach this season, has resigned after less than two months in the job, Italian media reported on Tuesday.
DUBAI, Jan 24 The club crest of Spanish soccer team Real Madrid will be altered to remove the traditional Christian cross from clothing apparel sold in some Middle East countries under a regional deal.