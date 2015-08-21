(Clarifies injury to left foot after official correction from club)

BERLIN Aug 21 Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Charles Aranguiz, who signed for the Bundesliga club only last week, has torn the Achilles tendon in his left foot and will be out for "many months", the club said on Friday.

The 26-year-old Chile international, who won the Copa America with the national team last month and also reached South America's Copa Libertadores semi-final with Brazilian club Internacional, had joined for a reported 12 million euros ($13.50 million) on Aug. 13 on a five-year deal.

He will now undergo surgery next week for the injury sustained during an evening training session on Thursday, Leverkusen said, estimating he will be missing for several months.

"We are all devastated and of course are suffering along with him," said sports director Rudi Voeller in a statement.

"Charles was looking forward to his first Bundesliga game against Hanover 96. We will do everything so that he comes back from his serious injury as soon as possible."

Leverkusen, who finished fourth in the Bundesliga last season, are taking on Italy's Lazio in the Champions League playoffs for a place in the competition's group stage. They lost the first leg 1-0 in Rome this week.

($1 = 0.8887 euros) (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)