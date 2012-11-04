BERLIN Nov 4 Bayer Leverkusen have signed former Werder Bremen defender Sebastian Boenisch to plug holes in their defence after a string of injuries, the club said on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Poland international, who was left without a team after his contract with Werder ran out at the end of last season, received a deal for the duration of the current campaign.

"This is a reaction to the injuries in the past days and weeks," said Leverkusen boss Wolfgang Holzhaeuser. "After the injuries of defenders Michal Kadlec and Daniel Schwaab we saw the need to act on this position."

Kadlec sustained a ligament injury late last month while Schwaab tore ankle ligaments on Wednesday in the German Cup win over Arminia Bielefeld and has been ruled out for weeks.

"I am happy to have joined such an ambitious team," said Boenisch, who had been linked to a move to VfB Stuttgart late last season. "This is a great chance for me. I am motivated and will do everything to help the club reach its goals."

Leverkusen, unbeaten in their last six league games, take on Fortuna Dusseldorf later on Sunday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John Mehaffey)