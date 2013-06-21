BERLIN, June 21 Bayer Leverkusen have signed right back Giulio Donati from Inter Milan to boost their squad ahead of next season's Champions League participation, the club said on Friday.

The 23-year-old, who was part of Italy's Under-21 team that reached the European championship final earlier this month and played on loan for Grosseto in Italy's second tier last season, signed a four-year deal, Leverkusen said in a statement.

"We have signed a player who has a lot of room for development," said Leverkusen sports director Rudi Voller. "Giulio will give us a lot of joy in the future."

Leverkusen, who were third in the Bundesliga last season, have already reinforced their ranks with the signing of talented South Korean forward Son Heung-min from Hamburg SV last week.

