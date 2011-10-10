BERLIN Oct 10 Bayer Leverkusen's
Brazilian midfielder Renato Augusto is to undergo knee
surgery and faces a layoff of several weeks in a new blow for
last season's Bundesliga runners-up.
The club, ninth in the Bundesliga, said in a statement that
the 23-year-old player would probably undergo the operation in
Rio de Janeiro this week with Brazil national team doctor Jose
Luis Runco.
"The midfielder has suffered problems in the region around
the knee cap for a long time," added Leverkusen.
Leverkusen are already without goalkeeper Rene Adler and
Swiss midfielder Tranquillo Barnetta after both underwent knee
operations.
