BERLIN Oct 10 Bayer Leverkusen's Brazilian midfielder Renato Augusto is to undergo knee surgery and faces a layoff of several weeks in a new blow for last season's Bundesliga runners-up.

The club, ninth in the Bundesliga, said in a statement that the 23-year-old player would probably undergo the operation in Rio de Janeiro this week with Brazil national team doctor Jose Luis Runco.

"The midfielder has suffered problems in the region around the knee cap for a long time," added Leverkusen.

Leverkusen are already without goalkeeper Rene Adler and Swiss midfielder Tranquillo Barnetta after both underwent knee operations.

(Editing by Clare Fallon; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more soccer stories