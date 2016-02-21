BERLIN Feb 21 Bayer Leverkusen coach Roger Schmidt's refusal to go the stands after being sent off prompted referee Felix Zwayer to briefly halt the Bundesliga match with Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.

After Dortmund scored in the 64th minute, Zwayer had a heated exchange with Leverkusen captain Stefan Kiessling and Schmidt, who were both unhappy with the way the goal was scored.

Zwayer then sent Schmidt to the stands and when the coach refused to follow orders, the referee left the pitch.

The match eventually resumed a few minutes later as Zwayer returned to the pitch once Schmidt took his place in the stands. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)