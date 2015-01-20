(Changes year to 2020 in intro after official correction by club)

BERLIN Jan 20 Defender Tin Jedvaj turned his two-year loan switch from AS Roma to Bayer Leverkusen into a permanent transfer on Tuesday, signing a deal that will keep him at the German club until 2020.

The 19-year-old Croatian international joined the Bundesliga team this season and instantly impressed Leverkusen bosses and fans.

"Tin Jedvaj has massive potential and he has shown it in just a few months at Bayer," sports director Rudi Voeller said in a statement.

"His versatility will continue to be a source of great joy for us. That is why we immediately decided to tie Tin to us."

The tall defender quickly earned a spot in coach Roger Schmidt's attacking team, scoring twice in 14 league games while also showing his tough-tackling side with five yellow cards.

Leverkusen, who are third in the Bundesliga, take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16 next month. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)