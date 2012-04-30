BERLIN, April 30 Bayer Leverkusen defender Michal Kadlec will miss the final game of the Bundesliga season this weekend after needing surgery on his broken nose for the second time in seven days.

The 27-year-old Czech Republic international, who had his nose broken by two Cologne fans in an incident outside a nightclub earlier this month, sustained further damage despite playing with a carbon face mask in Saturday's 1-0 win over Hanover 96.

"His shattered nasal bone shifted further despite the mask," Leverkusen said in a statement on Monday before adding he would be out for 10 days.

Leverkusen, who are fifth in the table, take on Nuremberg on Saturday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Tony Jimenez)