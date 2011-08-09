BERLIN Aug 9 Bayer Leverkusen's goalkeeping
problems have deepened with news that Fabian Giefer has
sustained a concussion and will remain in hospital for a few
days.
Giefer was hurt in a collision with Mainz's Eric Maxim
Choupo-Mouting in Sunday's 2-0 Bundesliga defeat but decided to
play on.
"He will remain in hospital for one or two days for
observation," last season's runners-up said on their website
(www.bayer04.de) on Tuesday.
Starting keeper Rene Adler is out until September following
knee surgery and substitute David Yelldell was replaced by
Giefer for the Bundesliga start after his error-ridden
performance in their German Cup first round exit to Dynamo
Dresden in late July.
Leverkusen have qualified for this season's Champions
League.
(Writing by Karolos Grohmann, Editing by Peter Rutherford; to
query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more soccer stories