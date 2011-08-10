BERLIN Aug 10 Bayer Leverkusen have taken Bernd
Leno on loan from VfB Stuttgart to help ease a goalkeeping
injury crisis, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.
"Bayer Leverkusen have reacted swiftly following injury
problems to its goalkeepers and have signed 19-year-old Bernd
Leno. He joins on loan until Dec. 31," the club said in a
statement.
Last season's league runners-up were forced to seek a help
after substitute keeper Fabian Giefer sustained severe
concussion in the 2-0 defeat at Mainz on Sunday, while regular
starter Rene Adler remains sidelined following knee surgery.
David Yelldell, the club's other keeper, was replaced by
Giefer for the Bundesliga opener after an error-strewn display
in the side's German Cup first round exit to Dynamo Dresden last
month.
"We are happy to have found a good short-term solution for
this important position," Leverkusen sports director Rudi
Voeller said.
Leverkusen have qualified for this season's Champions
League.
