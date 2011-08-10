BERLIN Aug 10 Bayer Leverkusen have taken Bernd Leno on loan from VfB Stuttgart to help ease a goalkeeping injury crisis, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.

"Bayer Leverkusen have reacted swiftly following injury problems to its goalkeepers and have signed 19-year-old Bernd Leno. He joins on loan until Dec. 31," the club said in a statement.

Last season's league runners-up were forced to seek a help after substitute keeper Fabian Giefer sustained severe concussion in the 2-0 defeat at Mainz on Sunday, while regular starter Rene Adler remains sidelined following knee surgery.

David Yelldell, the club's other keeper, was replaced by Giefer for the Bundesliga opener after an error-strewn display in the side's German Cup first round exit to Dynamo Dresden last month.

"We are happy to have found a good short-term solution for this important position," Leverkusen sports director Rudi Voeller said.

Leverkusen have qualified for this season's Champions League.

