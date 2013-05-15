BERLIN May 15 Bayer Leverkusen's successful coaching partnership of Sami Hyypia and Sascha Lewandowski has been broken up with the latter returning to his role in charge of the youth team after helping the senior side secure Champions League qualification.

The pair took charge in a joint coaching capacity a little more than a year ago and after leading the side to third place in the Bundesliga, Leverkusen hoped they would remain together but Lewandowski said he wanted a return to amateur football.

Lewandowski was named the club's chief youth coach on Wednesday after agreeing to a three-year deal with Hyypia taking sole charge of the senior side.

"Together with Sami Hyypia, Sascha lifted our team to an even higher level," sporting director Rudi Voeller said in a statement.

"Together with Sami Hyypia, Sascha lifted our team to an even higher level," sporting director Rudi Voeller said in a statement.

"But we had to convince Sascha before the season to work in professional football. He has kept his critical distance to this business despite amazing results."