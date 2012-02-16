BERLIN Feb 16 Two Bayer Leverkusen
players will have to auction off Barcelona shirts they got from
Lionel Messi in a 3-1 Champions League defeat on Tuesday after
sports director Rudi Voeller said they were too enthusiastic in
their quest for a souvenir.
Defender Michal Kadlec, who scored the Germans' only goal in
their round of 16 first leg defeat, had sought the Argentine
player's top at halftime but was beaten to it in the tunnel by
fellow defender Manuel Friedrich.
Kadlec then got Messi's shirt at the end of the match, much
to the irritation of Voeller.
Messi, the world footballer of the year, is having another
spectacular season, scoring Barca's third goal on Tuesday to
make it 25 goals in his last 24 Champions League matches for the
holders.
"I can guarantee you that these two players will auction off
the tops for a good cause," Voeller told Bild newspaper on
Thursday.
"What they did was too much of a good thing. I have not yet
spoken with them but I will do it," the 1990 World Cup winner
said.
Leverkusen have only slim chances of advancing when they
travel to Barcelona for the return leg on March 7.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Alan Baldwin)