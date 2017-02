BERLIN, Sept 7 Bayer Leverkusen's Michael Ortega, who joined last season's runners-up only days ago, will undergo surgery and will be out of action for weeks after he injured his meniscus in his first training session, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.

Leverkusen, who compete in this season's Champions League, said the 20-year-old Colombian, on loan for a year from Mexico's Atlas, was injured during training on Monday.

"Michael Ortega will be out for the coming weeks," the club said in a statement. "In his first training he tore the meniscus in his left knee and needs to undergo surgery." (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)