Soccer-Martinez strikes again as Atlanta thump Chicago 4-0
March 18 Venezuela striker Josef Martinez brought his goal tally to five in two games when he struck twice for rampant Atlanta United in a 4-0 home win over Chicago Fire on Saturday.
BERLIN, Sept 3 Bayer Leverkusen captain Simon Rolfes will undergo surgery for a ligament tear in his right ankle and will be sidelined for "some weeks", the German club said on Wednesday.
The 32-year-old midfielder was injured in the second half of Leverkusen's 4-2 Bundesliga win over Hertha Berlin on Saturday.
"This is obviously very frustrating for me but I will do everything to get back as quickly as possible," Rolfes said.
Leverkusen have made a fine start to the season, winning both Bundesliga games and demolishing FC Copenhagen 7-2 on aggregate to book a spot in the Champions League group stage.
Leverkusen have been drawn in Group C, along with Benfica, Zenit St Petersburg and Monaco. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer)
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 18 Colorado Rapids 2 Minnesota United FC 2 DC United 0 Columbus Crew 2 FC Dallas 2 New England Revolution 1 Orlando City SC 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Portland Timbers 4 Houston Dynamo 2 Real Salt Lake 1 LA Galaxy 2 Sporting Kansas City 2 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Atlanta United FC 4 Chicago Fi
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Saturday, March 18 Atletico Nacional 3 Independiente Medellin 1 Bucaramanga 2 Alianza Petrolera 0 Pasto 2 Cortulua 2 Atletico Junior 3 Once Caldas 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 10 7 1 2 20 11 22 2 Atletico Nacional 8 6 2 0 16 2 20 3 Pasto 9 4 3 2 15 8