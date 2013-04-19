BERLIN, April 19 Bayer Leverkusen have had talks with Chelsea over the possible transfer of 22-year-old attacking midfielder Andre Schuerrle, the Bundesliga soccer club said on Friday, though they denied the deal was close to being finalised.

"I can confirm the talks in London," Leverkusen spokesman Meinolf Sprink told reporters, confirming German media reports of sports director Rudi Voeller's trip to the English capital on Thursday.

Sprink said no decision had yet been made. Voeller told Bild newspaper he had been to London for talks with Chelsea but declined to give details.

Germany international Schuerrle, who is one of the most exciting young players to come out of the Bundesliga in the past three years, was also linked with a move to Chelsea last year. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)