BERLIN, June 13 Bayer Leverkusen have signed South Korean forward Son Heung-min from Hamburg SV and are have also agreed with Chelsea for the transfer of winger Andre Schuerrle, the club said on Thursday.

The 20-year-old Son, who was outstanding last season, signed a five year deal with Leverkusen, paving the way for Schuerrle's much-expected transfer to Chelsea.

"We made it clear from the start that a transfer of Schuerrle to Chelsea would only happen if an adequate sporting alternative was possible," said club boss Wolfgang Holzhaeuser.

"This alternative was now taken under contract with Son Heung-Min and so there is nothing blocking Andre Schuerrle's transfer from our side."

Schuerrle still needs to pass his medical check at Chelsea, Holzhaeuser said, adding that the two clubs had reached a basic agreement. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)