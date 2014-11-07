BERLIN Nov 7 Bayern Leverkusen defender Emir Spahic has signed a one-year contract extension that will keep the Bosnian at the club until 2016, the German side said on Friday.

The rugged 34-year-old centre back has brought in much-needed stability since joining from Sevilla in 2013 after spending the previous season on loan at Russian League club Anzhi Makhachkala.

"I am part of a superb, ambitious and developing team here in Leverkusen and think we can achieve more together," the former Bosnia captain said of a side that currently sits fifth in the Bundesliga.

"I feel good here and I want to help this young team with my experience."

The well-travelled Spahic, who has played in Croatia, Russia, Spain and France, has started nine out of 10 Bundesliga games this season, scoring once.

Leverkusen are also top of their group in the Champions League and on track for a spot in the knockout stage with three wins from four matches. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John O'Brien)