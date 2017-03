BERLIN Jan 22 Bayer Leverkusen central defender Omer Toprak has extended his deal with the Bundesliga outfit by two years to 2018, the club said on Wednesday.

Leverkusen, through to the Champions League round of 16 where they will face Paris St Germain, are second in the Bundesliga behind Bayern Munich with the season resuming on Friday following a one-month winter break.

The 24-year-old German-born Turkey international joined Leverkusen from Freiburg in 2011.

"We had set out to keep both talented as well as established players in our team to remain competitive nationally and internationally," said Leverkusen CEO Michael Schade.

"We succeeded in doing that with Stefan Kiessling, Lars Bender and Bernd Leno and Omer Toprak belongs to that category." (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ossian Shine)