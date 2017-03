Jan 4 Borussia Dortmund striker Robert Lewandowski will join Bundesliga arch-rivals Bayern Munich next season, the German champions said on Saturday.

The Poland international, who helped Dortmund win successive Bundesliga titles in 2011 and 2012, has signed a five-year contract, Bayern said on their website (www.fcbayern.de). (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)