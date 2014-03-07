BERLIN, March 7 Borussia Dortmund striker Robert Lewandowski is doubtful for the Bundesliga game against Freiburg on Sunday after hurting his knee during training with the Poland squad this week.

Dortmund coach Juergen Klopp said the forward had stretched ligaments in his knee but had done no further damage.

"It has been stretched a bit but the knee is stable and he is in no pain," Klopp told reporters on Friday.

"We will have to see if he can play on the weekend."

Lewandowski, who will join Bayern Munich at end of the season, is the Bundesliga's top scorer with 15 goals and Dortmund are in second place, 20 points behind Bayern.

He did not play in Poland's 1-0 friendly loss to Scotland on Wednesday.

Dortmund host Zenit St Petersburg on March 19 in the return leg of the Champions League round of 16 after winning 4-2 in Russia. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)