FRANKFURT Aug 13 Germany players should not be
judged on whether or not they sing the national anthem before
matches, coach Joachim Loew said Monday as he hit back at
criticism over his team's Euro 2012 performance.
“"I think it is awkward to make the accusation that, if the
players do not sing the national anthem, they are not good
Germans," Loew told reporters.
“"It's good to sing the anthem but it doesn't prove that the
player has quality and (if he doesn't) it's certainly not a sign
that he is not ready to give everything."
“"We are all proud of the great things this team does and
has done for integration in Germany."
Loew said he was also unhappy at some of the criticism which
had been aimed at his team following their shock semi-final
defeat by Italy at Euro 2012.
“"I can accept the sporting criticisms, with humility, and
try to learn the lessons. But some of the criticisms I do not
see as being purposeful," said Loew ahead of Wednesday's
friendly against Argentina.
“"We have a long-term concept and we are sticking by that.
Before the game against Italy, we had won 15 matches in a row
which is a world best. We will stay on the same path with some
small corrections."
“"After the World Cup in South Africa, we wanted to form a
team that can win titles. Because of that, the defeat against
Italy was especially painful. Now we have the job to work on our
mistakes, recognise mistakes and find solutions in the next two
years.
“"We only had one complete week with the whole squad before
this tournament," added Loew after players from Bayern Munich
joined the squad later than planned because of the Champions
League final.
“"Some of the things which we had planned could only be
partly done or not at all, because we did not have enough
players."
Loew added that he was including 34-year-old forward
Miroslav Klose in his plans for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
"“I don't see any age limit for him," Loew told reporters.
"“If Miro is in good physical shape, he is one of the world's
best strikers, I will plan with him over the next two years."
The 34-year-old Lazio striker, who has scored 64 goals in
121 internationals, said he intended to make Brazil his fourth
and final World Cup.
“"If I remain healthy and keep performing, I would like to
end my national team career at the 2014 World Cup," Klose told
Sport Bild magazine.
Loew's comments appear to contradict the policy towards
Hoffenheim goalkeeper Tim Wiese, who was excluded from the squad
last week at the age of 30 with goalkeeping coach Andreas Koepke
saying he was looking at younger players.
"Wiese's club coach Markus Babbel reacted angrily but Loew
said: “"Nobody has said that he is excluded for ever."
