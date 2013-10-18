(Adds details, quotes)

Oct 18 Germany will not be moaning about the heat, humidity or organisation in Brazil as it would be counter-productive, coach Joachim Loew said on Friday after the federation (DFB) extended his contract until July 2016.

"We are aware that conditions are extreme, the organisation, the temperatures, the humidity, and we will prepare our team for this and not lament it," said Loew, who will have completed 10 years at the helm by the time his new agreement ends.

"If you start fretting and occupying yourself with such matters, then you have already lost," he told a news conference in Frankfurt.

Loew also tried to dampen down the huge expectations in Germany for the tournament, saying it would be disrespectful to rule out other teams.

"I think that our results over the last four years mean that we count among the favourites but, on the other hand, I do not see us as the only possible winners," he said.

"That would be disrespectful to the other teams. Spain have won the last three major tournaments, Brazil are playing in their own country and have won the Confederations Cup, and there are other top quality teams."

The decision to extend Loew's contract came three days after Germany completed their World Cup qualifying campaign with nine wins and a draw from 10 games and 36 goals scored.

The federation wanted to sort out his future as quickly as possible to avoid any distractions in the run-up to the tournament.

"Since the World Cup in 2006, the team have always been among the top four at the World Cup and European championship," said DFB president Wolfgang Niersbach in a statement.

"We have great trust in Joachim Loew and ...we would like to show this with the contract extension."

Loew, 53, was something of a surprise appointment when was promoted from assistant to replace Juergen Klinsmann following Germany's third place at the 2006 World Cup.

Before that, he had spent much of his coaching career in Austria and Turkey, with experience in his homeland restricted to a successful two-year stint at VfB Stuttgart in the mid-1990s and a short spell at second division Karsruher.

Loew, who has made a policy of giving young players an early opportunity in the team, led Germany to the final at Euro 2008 and the semi-finals at the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012. He has been in charge for 99 internationals with 68 wins, 16 draws and 15 defeats.

His most controversial decision has been his refusal to select Bayer Leverkusen striker Stefan Kiessling, who has not been picked for three years despite finishing as the Bundesliga's top-scorer last season.