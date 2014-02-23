Feb 23 Germany coach Joachim Loew is racking his brains over the number of players who are injured or lacking match practice in the run-up to this year's World Cup, he said on Sunday.

"In sporting terms, I've got a lot to think about," he told the German federation's official website (www.dfb.de). "Eight or nine players have not played for a long time and they don't have rhythm.

"For some of them, it's questionable whether they will be able to come back in time. That worries me and is causing me to rack my brains.

"For the World Cup, we need players who are in a very good rhythm. I hope that some players can take a step forward in the next two or three weeks."

Loew also admitted that Germany would have to change their high tempo pressing style because of the conditions in Brazil.

"In Brazil, we must find the right mix in the way we play, no team can play 'pressing' for 90 minutes," he said.

Forwards Mario Gomez and Miroslav Klose, midfielders Sami Khedira, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Ilkay Gundogan and defenders Mats Hummels and Holger Badstuber have all been battling injuries.

Others including Andre Schuerrle, Mesut Ozil and Benedikt Hoewedes have struggled with a lack of form.

Gomez has just returned from a five-month injury layoff at Fiorentina and 35-year-old Klose has suffered a series of injuries which have reduced his appearances for Lazio.

Khedira is fighting to be fit after suffering a serious knee injury in November and Schweinsteiger has just returned after an ankle problem.

Gundogan has been troubled by problems, his Borussia Dortmund team mate Hummels has suffered two recent injuries and Bayern Munich defender Badstuber has not played since December 2012 after undergoing four operations on torn knee ligaments.

Midfielder Ozil joined the problem list when he was heavily criticised for his performance in Arsenal's Champions League defeat by Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

"I was in contact with him. Mesut is not having the best of days but he can handle criticism, that's something he's already learned during his time with Real Madrid," said Loew.

"He's an important component for us."

