BERLIN, March 24 Germany coach Joachim Loew will delay injecting fresh talent into his World Cup-winning squad until next season as they eye the next big international title, Euro 2016.

Loew, who recently extended his contract until the 2018 World Cup, said on Tuesday he would not bring in new players for the next four matches despite having vowed last year to introduce them.

Germany play Australia in a friendly on Wednesday and then travel to Georgia for a Euro qualifier. They then meet the United States and Gibraltar in June.

Loew said several candidates for the senior team would first need to prove themselves at the European Under-21 Championship in the Czech Republic at the end of the season.

"I do not see the necessity to bring them in now or in June," Loew told reporters.

"Emre Can, Kevin Volland, Max Meyer, Leon Goretzka. There has been a clear agreement with (coach) Horst Hrubesch that these players shall play at the European Under-21 Championship."

The 21-year-old Can plays for Liverpool, Meyer, 19, and Goretzka, 20, are with Schalke 04 and the 22-year-old Volland, who narrowly missed the cut for the World Cup last year, is with Hoffenheim.

"In the summer the cards will be shuffled again," said Loew. "Then those players who played well with the Under-21s will be integrated into the senior team.

"What is crucial is that until Euro 2016, or in the next two, three years, we improve and have more flexibility."

Loew said the senior team, hit by injuries and international retirements since the World Cup win in July, had yet to regain the unity they forged at the Brazil finals.

"We are not like that at the moment," he added. "A lot of players were out with injuries, we had those who left, so we are not that well-tuned as a team.

"But our aim is to bring young players and new faces in together with those players we have long trusted so as to build a unit." (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)