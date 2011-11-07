BERLIN Nov 7 Germany forwards Miroslav Klose and Mario Gomez are likely to start together in a new-look two-pronged attack in friendly games against Ukraine or Netherlands later this month, coach Joachim Loew said on Monday.

The two strikers have been battling for the one starting spot since before the 2010 World Cup with Bayern Munich's Gomez having edged out Lazio's Klose in recent months.

Loew has long opted for a 4-2-3-1 system but said he could switch to two strikers for at least one of the two friendlies in Kiev on Friday and against the Dutch four days later.

"Despite our ambitions to do well I think insight is very important. I plan for a system switch to 4-4-2 for one of the games," Loew told reporters.

Gomez is on a goal-scoring spree having netted 20 goals in all competitions so far this season.

Klose is also on a good run, having reignited his career since a move from Bayern Munich to Lazio in the close season with six goals in 10 Serie A matches.

Loew said experimenting in these games was important as three-times European champions Germany, through to next year's Euro 2012 tournament, are among the title favourites following a perfect qualifying campaign of 10 wins out of 10 games.

Playmakers Mesut Ozil and Mario Goetze are also expected to start for the first time alongside each other in one game in what is seen as the Germans' most creative and exciting offensive midfield pairing.

Loew warned that despite a good qualifying campaign and a lot of talent, his young squad should remain grounded.

"Ten wins in a row is very positive. But I have always warned that complacency and any delusions of grandeur are out of place," said Loew, who led Germany's youngest World Cup squad in 76 years to a third place finish in South Africa last year. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)