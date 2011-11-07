BERLIN Nov 7 Germany forwards Miroslav Klose
and Mario Gomez are likely to start together in a new-look
two-pronged attack in friendly games against Ukraine or
Netherlands later this month, coach Joachim Loew said on Monday.
The two strikers have been battling for the one starting
spot since before the 2010 World Cup with Bayern Munich's Gomez
having edged out Lazio's Klose in recent months.
Loew has long opted for a 4-2-3-1 system but said he could
switch to two strikers for at least one of the two friendlies in
Kiev on Friday and against the Dutch four days later.
"Despite our ambitions to do well I think insight is very
important. I plan for a system switch to 4-4-2 for one of the
games," Loew told reporters.
Gomez is on a goal-scoring spree having netted 20 goals in
all competitions so far this season.
Klose is also on a good run, having reignited his career
since a move from Bayern Munich to Lazio in the close season
with six goals in 10 Serie A matches.
Loew said experimenting in these games was important as
three-times European champions Germany, through to next year's
Euro 2012 tournament, are among the title favourites following a
perfect qualifying campaign of 10 wins out of 10 games.
Playmakers Mesut Ozil and Mario Goetze are also expected to
start for the first time alongside each other in one game in
what is seen as the Germans' most creative and exciting
offensive midfield pairing.
Loew warned that despite a good qualifying campaign and a
lot of talent, his young squad should remain grounded.
"Ten wins in a row is very positive. But I have always
warned that complacency and any delusions of grandeur are out of
place," said Loew, who led Germany's youngest World Cup squad in
76 years to a third place finish in South Africa last year.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)