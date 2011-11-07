(Releads with Klose missing Ukraine match)
BERLIN Nov 7 Germany forward Miroslav Klose
will miss their friendly game in Ukraine later this week but
could join Mario Gomez in a new-look two-pronged attack in a
friendly against Netherlands next week, coach Joachim Loew said
on Monday.
The two strikers have been battling for the one starting
spot since before the 2010 World Cup with Bayern Munich's Gomez
having edged out Lazio's Klose in recent months.
Klose will be unavailable for the game in Ukraine on Nov. 11
because of tendon inflammation but will be back for the match in
Hamburg against Netherlands on Nov. 15, the German football
federation (DFB) said late on Monday.
Loew has long opted for a 4-2-3-1 system but said he could
switch to two strikers for at least one of the two friendlies in
Kiev on Friday and against the Dutch four days later.
"Despite our ambitions to do well I think insight is very
important. I plan for a system switch to 4-4-2 for one of the
games," Loew told reporters.
Gomez is on a goal-scoring spree having netted 20 goals in
all competitions so far this season.
Klose is also on a good run, having reignited his career
since a move from Bayern Munich to Lazio in the close season
with six goals in 10 Serie A matches.
Loew said experimenting in these games was important as
three-times European champions Germany, through to next year's
Euro 2012 tournament, are among the title favourites following a
perfect qualifying campaign of 10 wins out of 10 games.
Playmakers Mesut Ozil and Mario Goetze are also expected to
start for the first time alongside each other in one game in
what is seen as the Germans' most creative and exciting
offensive midfield pairing.
Borussia Moenchengladbach's in-form striker Marco Reus is
also doubtful for the match in Kiev with a stomach virus. A
final decision on whether he will travel with the team will be
taken on Tuesday morning, the DFB said.
Loew warned that despite a good qualifying campaign and a
depth of talent, his young squad should remain grounded.
"Ten wins in a row is very positive. But I have always
warned that complacency and any delusions of grandeur are out of
place," said Loew, who led Germany's youngest World Cup squad in
76 years to a third place finish in South Africa last year.
