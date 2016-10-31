FRANKFURT, Germany Oct 31 Germany coach Joachim Loew has extended his contract with the world champions by two years until 2020, the German football association (DFB) said on Monday.

The 56-year-old has been in the job since 2006 and led Germany to the 2014 World Cup title. They have reached at least the semi-finals in the last five major tournaments, winning 94 of his 141 games in charge.

Loew's previous contract had run to the 2018 World Cup in Russia and he will now lead the team's Euro 2020 campaign, DFB boss Reinhard Grindel said.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)