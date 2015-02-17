BERLIN Feb 17 Struggling Mainz 05 parted ways with coach Kasper Hjulmand on Tuesday after the Dane managed just four wins in 21 league games this season, the club said.

One point above the relegation spot, Mainz, in 14th place on 22 after losing 4-2 to Borussia Dortmund on Friday, appointed youth coach Martin Schmidt as his successor.

"This relegation struggle now changes the criteria which have led to a change in coach," Mainz manager Christian Heidel said in a statement.

Swiss Schmidt had steered their youth team to promotion into the third division last season.

The 42-year-old Hjulmand, who took over in the summer as successor to Thomas Tuchel, is the sixth Bundesliga coach to lose his job this season.

He had got off to a bad start, with Mainz eliminated in the Europa League and the German Cup early on and managed just one win in their last 13 league games. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)