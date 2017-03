Jan 6 Mainz 05 have signed Croatian goalkeeper Dario Kresic on a free transfer from Lokomotiv Moscow, the Bundesliga club said in a statement on Monday.

Mainz, ninth in the Bundesliga at the halfway mark, said that the former Panionios and PAOK player would join their training camp in the Spanish resort of Marbella on Tuesday.

Kresic, 29, made his Croatia debut in a friendly against South Korea in September.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Martyn Herman)