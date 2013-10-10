BERLIN Oct 10 A stamp on a court letter that labelled former Germany captain Lothar Matthaeus as "deceased" after authorities failed to contact him has left the 1990 World Cup winner fuming.

The former Germany captain, who has long angled for a Bundesliga coaching job after various stints in Serbia, Israel, Hungary, Bulgaria and South America, was to be sent Munich court papers regarding his alimony to his former wife.

After authorities failed to locate one of Germany's most prominent former footballers, who is currently registered in Hungary, the letter was stamped with the word "deceased".

"That is outrageous," the 52-year-old told Bild newspaper on Thursday. "Everyone can see that I am alive, whether on TV or on the pitch."

Matthaeus was once one of the sport's biggest names during his playing days in the 1980s and 1990s, where he won the World Cup and a string of titles with Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, but has dropped off the radar since going into coaching.

He has repeatedly complained about Bundesliga clubs refusing to offer him a job in his home country. He was recently linked with the coaching job at Hamburg SV before the club chose Dutchman Bert van Marwijk. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann. Editing by Patrick Johnston)