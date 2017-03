BERLIN, March 7 Eintracht Frankfurt's top scorer Alexander Meier has signed a three-year extension that will keep him at the German club until 2017, they said on Friday.

Meier has scored six goals in 14 league games this season after missing three months with injuries.

The 31-year-old, who has been at Eintracht for 10 years, had been linked with a move to bigger clubs in Germany at the end of the season.

"Eintracht Frankfurt was my first contact point from the start," said Meier. "I decided, despite several other offers, to extend my contract here for three more years. That was a matter close to my heart."

His deal is a much-needed boost for relegation-threatened Frankfurt, who will look for a new coach after Armin Veh announced he was leaving at the end of the season. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)