BERLIN Aug 30 Werder Bremen central defender Per Mertesacker is negotiating a possible move to a foreign club and has been given a day off international duties to hold talks, Germany coach Joachim Loew said on Tuesday.

German media have reported Mertesacker could be close to a transfer to Arsenal, who were crushed 8-2 by Manchester United on Sunday, but Werder have refused to comment.

"Last night I told the player I am giving you a free day and I expect he will come back this evening. I know there was a specific offer from a club," Loew told reporters as his side prepared for Friday's Euro 2012 qualifier against Austria.

The Germany coach refused to disclose which team Mertesacker was negotiating with. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)