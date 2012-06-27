(Corrects spelling of Eberl in third para)
MADRID, June 27 Borussia Moenchengladbach have
signed Spain defender Alvaro Dominguez from Atletico Madrid, the
Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.
The 23-year-old had passed a medical and signed a five-year
contract until June 2017, the club said in a statement on their
website (www.borussia.de).
"Alvaro Dominguez was our ideal candidate for the position
of left-sided centre back," sporting director Max Eberl said.
"He was a fixture for Atletico, won the Europa League in
2010 and 2012 and recently made it into the Spanish national
team," he added. "We are proud that he has chosen Borussia."
Madrid-born Dominguez came through Atletico's youth academy
and made his debut for the La Liga side in a Champions League
match against Liverpool in October 2008.
He was in the preliminary Spain squad for Euro 2012 but was
not included when coach Vicente del Bosque announced his final
23-man roster.
