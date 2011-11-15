(amends to indicate Netherlands did not win Euro 92)
By Karolos Grohmann
BERLIN Nov 14 The soccer rivalry between
neighbours Germany and Netherlands has lost some of its edge in
recent years, Germany coach Joachim Loew said on Monday, ahead
of their friendly game on Tuesday.
"Germany versus Netherlands is always something special,"
Loew told reporters. "There have been extremely tough and bitter
fights between the two teams but that has changed a bit."
Since the emergence of the Dutch as a global football
powerhouse in the 1970s, the two sides have met on numerous
occasions including Germany's 2-1 final victory at the 1974
World Cup.
The 1990 World Cup round-of-16 meeting ended with two
players sent off and an infamous spitting incident as Germany
again came out on top.
Netherlands got their revenge two years later with a Euro
1992 group-stage win before losing to eventual champions Denmark
on penalties in the semi-finals.
"I think the rivalry has lost some of its weight. Back then
there were very tough games. Back then there were incidents in a
lot of games but today these do not happen so much. There are
now lots of Dutch players in the Bundesliga, who have made
Germany their second home," said Loew.
"It is a test game for both teams. This game has no
influence on next year's (Euro 2012) tournament. So both teams
will be sensible but also with the will to win. But not with an
over-the-top aggression."
ATTACKING STYLE
Asked whether Germany had become more Dutch in their style
of play in recent years and the Dutch, lovers of offensive
football, more result-minded, Loew said the Germans had learned
a lot from their neighbours.
"They have excellent footballing education, their game is
automated, they rarely come under pressure. For 30 years the
Dutch cannot be beaten in terms of consistency," said the
51-year-old coach who has adopted a more attacking style for the
three-times World Cup winners, long renowned for their power and
endurance game.
The Dutch have played in three World Cup finals, including
in 2010, but have never won the trophy.
"The Dutch always generate new players. They can always
bring out more players. They always had the advantage that their
young players, 18 years old, played for their clubs," said Loew,
who steered Germany to a third-place finish at the 2010 World
Cup with their youngest tournament team in 76 years.
"We have learned from them over the years. I don't know if
the Dutch have become more German. It is clear that our
education in the past 10 years has focused more on technique and
skills. Before it was more power, running and fitness. Clearly
it was necessary to think outside the box."
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)