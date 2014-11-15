BERLIN Nov 15 Germany keeper Manuel Neuer will miss the World Cup winners' friendly international against European champions Spain in Vigo next week after feeling some pain in his right knee following their win over Gibraltar on Friday.

Neuer played the whole game as Germany won their Euro 2016 qualifying match 4-0 but felt some pain afterwards.

Neuer's withdrawal comes after Andre Schuerrle, Christoph Kramer and Marco Reus all pulled out in recent days. Bastian Schweinsteiger and Julian Draxler are also missing through injury.

"I would have liked to play with my best team against Spain but we do not want to take any risks with Manuel," said coach Joachim Loew.

"We have two outstanding alternatives with Roman Weidenfeller and Ron-Robert Zieler, who have more than deserved to play against Spain." (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ian Chadband)