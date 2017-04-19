(Repeats to add codes. No changes to text)

April 19 Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer may be sidelined for the rest of the season after fracturing his left foot during the 4-2 loss at Real Madrid in Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg.

The 31-year-old was injured in extra time during the buildup to Cristiano Ronaldo's third goal as Bayern lost 6-3 on aggregate. (nL3N1HQ5PG)

"Manuel Neuer suffered a fracture to his left foot in the 4-2 defeat away to Real Madrid according to an initial diagnosis," the club said on their website (fcbayern.com).

"Neuer will undergo a thorough examination on arrival in Munich prior to a decision on the appropriate treatment."

Bayern have a maximum of seven matches remaining this season provided they beat rivals Borussia Dortmund in the German Cup semi-final. (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Ian Ransom)