BERLIN Aug 16 An employee at Bundesliga club
Hoffenheim has admitted using a high-frequency sound system as
an "antidote" to visiting fans' chants during their 1-0 home win
over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.
The man, who now faces disciplinary and legal action, had
deployed a sound system emitting a shrill pitch that irritated
fans and disrupted their chants targeting Hoffenheim major
investor billionaire Dietmar Hopp.
"An employee came forward and admitted that he had put in
the equipment," Hoffenheim said in a statement on Tuesday, a day
after a Dortmund fan filed a police complaint for bodily harm
following the incident in which play was not affected.
The club said its employee had wanted to create an
"antidote" to what he thought were unbearable insults against
Hopp by the visiting Dortmund fans.
"He also said he was unaware of the seriousness of his
action which was mainly supposed to be humorous.
"Neither the club nor the president nor Mr Hopp were aware
of the equipment's existence," it said. "We distance ourselves
from such an action and apologise to all football fans if their
experience was affected."
Still pictures taken during the game showed a man with
headphones sitting in a tunnel immediately under the travelling
fans' stand with a home-made wooden construction that included
two speakers.
Heidelberg police, who have asked for the apparatus to be
delivered to them, are still investigating the incident.
(Writing by Karolos Grohmann, Editing by Peter Rutherford; to
query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink: for more
soccer stories