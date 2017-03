BERLIN Oct 22 Dutch coach Gertjan Verbeek has signed a contract with Bundesliga club Nuremberg until 2015 with the former German champions locked in a relegation battle, the club said on Tuesday.

Verbeek, 51, last coached AZ Alkmaar from 2010-13, winning the Dutch Cup and steering them to a Europa League spot three times.

He replaces Michael Wiesinger who was sacked on Oct. 8 after a bad start to the season.

"If you look at the Dutch league then it is clear that Gertjan has been very successful," Nuremberg sports director Martin Bader told reporters.

"Gertjan Verbeek is an interesting coach for Nuremberg both in the short term and the medium term."

Nuremberg, without a win so far this season, are in the relegation playoff with six points from nine matches.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John Mehaffey)