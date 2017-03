PARIS Jan 31 Poland international midfielder Ludovic Obraniak has joined Werder Bremen from French side Bordeaux, the Bundesliga club said on Friday.

The 29-year-old Obraniak has signed a two-and-half year deal with the German club, Bremen said on their website (www.werder.de). According to media reports, 11th-placed Werder paid a two million euros ($2.71 million) fee.

Obraniak joined Bordeaux in 2012, six months after helping Lille to win the Ligue 1 title and the French Cup in 2011. He has played 290 league games and scored 36 goals in his career.

Obraniak, who was born in France qualified for Poland through his grandfather and made his international debut with Poland in 2009 and has since been capped 31 times.

($1 = 0.7373 euros) (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Mike Collett)