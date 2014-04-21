Soccer-Genoa president Preziosi confirms he will sell the club
MILAN, March 17 Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has confirmed he will sell the struggling Serie A club and has asked anyone who can "match what we have achieved" to step forward.
April 21 Bayer Leverkusen's veteran Spanish goalkeeper Andres Palop is planning to retire from soccer at the end of the Bundesliga season.
The 40-year-old, who featured in Sevilla's UEFA Cup title triumphs in 2006 and 2007, left the Spanish club for Leverkusen in June.
"After 19 years living and enjoying my time as a professional football player the time has come to hang up my gloves at the end of the current campaign," Palop said in a statement on Monday.
The keeper also had spells with Sevilla's La Liga rivals Valencia and Villarreal and was an unused member of his country's Euro 2008-winning squad. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Justin Palmer)
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Greek championship matches on Friday Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Veria v Kerkyra (1300) Larissa v Panetolikos (1515) Atromitos v AEK (1730) Sunday, March 19 (GMT) PAOK Salonika v Panionios (1300) Asteras Tripolis v PAS Giannina (1515) Xanthi v Levadiakos (1515) Panathinaikos v Olympiakos Piraeus (1730) Monday, March 20 (GMT) Platanias
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Bundesliga matches on Friday Friday, March 17 (GMT) Borussia Dortmund v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1930) Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Cologne v Hertha Berlin (1430) FC Augsburg v Freiburg (1430) Hoffenheim v Bayer Leverkusen (1430) VfL Wolfsburg v SV Darmstadt 98 (1430) Werder Bremen v RB Leipzig (1430) Eintracht Frankfurt v Hamburg SV (1730)