BERLIN Feb 18 Germany have organised a friendly international against Paraguay in Kaiserslautern on Aug. 14 as part of their preparations for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the German football association (DFB) said on Monday.

"The game against Paraguay is a welcome affair for us ahead of the World Cup in order to familiarise ourselves with the typical South American style... and players with outstanding technical skills," Germany coach Joachim Loew said.

Germany, who have yet to qualify for the 2014 finals, are top of European Group C on 10 points from four games, with Sweden in second place on seven from three. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John O'Brien)