BERLIN Oct 28 Bayer Leverkusen's 2-1 Bundesliga win over Hoffenheim last week helped by a phantom goal will not be replayed despite the ball going in through a hole in the netting, Germany's sports court said on Monday.

Leverkusen striker Stefan Kiessling's 70th-minute header flew just wide of the post and hit the side netting but went through a hole and ended up in the goal.

Referee Felix Brych awarded a goal after consulting his assistant, putting Leverkusen 2-0 ahead at the time.

Hoffenheim appealed against the result and the incident re-ignited the debate over the possible use of goalline technology in Germany. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)