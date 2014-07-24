BERLIN, July 24 Chelsea's young Brazilian midfielder Lucas Piazon has joined Eintracht Frankfurt on a season-long loan.

"We are glad we were able to reach an agreement after lengthy but very fair negotiations with Chelsea," sporting director Bruno Hubner told the Bundesliga club's website (www.eintracht.de) on Thursday.

"He has played on the left wing, he can play on the right and be used as an attacking midfielder."

The 20-year-old has struggled to break into the first team since arriving at Stamford Bridge in January 2012.

Piazon impressed on loan at Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem last season, scoring 11 goals in 29 appearances after having spent an earlier loan spell with Malaga. (Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Tony Jimenez)